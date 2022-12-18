Only a revised survey report on buffer zone will be submitted in Supreme Court: Saseendran

December 18, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Countering the allegations raised by Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has clarified that the State government will not submit the newly released satellite survey report on buffer zones in the Supreme court considering the oppositions from various corners.

Speaking to reporters at the government guest house here on Sunday, the Minister said more time would be sought from the Supreme Court for submitting the revised report and other documents. “The government is happy to welcome the suggestions of the Leader of the Opposition on this,” he added.

“Those who protest against the survey activities should try to clear the misunderstandings through collective discussions. I do not believe that the Thamarassery Bishop has lost trust in the government. Otherwise he would not have sought another study under the leadership of three State Ministers on the issue,” said Mr. Saseendran. He reiterated that only a revised report with the recommendations from an expert committee would be submitted in the Supreme Court.

Delay in report

On the delay in publishing the latest survey report, the Minister said the delay was natural as the government had checked at multiple levels whether it was fit to be submitted to the Central government directly. “The commissions related to the review work took time to complete the same,” he claimed.

“Any practical suggestions, including inclusion of Revenue department officers in the survey process, will be accepted. We approached the Supreme Court only to exclude the inhabited areas,” said Mr. Saseendran. He also argued that there were deliberate efforts on the part of a few people to trigger unwanted concerns and doubts in the minds of land-holders and trigger mass protest.