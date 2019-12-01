Only a few skits impress though most graded high

The competition was stiff in English Skit (HSS) at the State School Arts Festival, but the overall standard failed to impress the judges or the audience at the MPSGVHSS, Bellikoth.

Many of the skits were attempts at political satire while others focussed on environment and the impact of commercialisation on the normal lives of people.

However, there were a few skits that stood apart, like the one put out by Bethany St. John’s EMHSS, Kunnamkulam (Thrissur). It had characters representing politicians, women, writers, and autocrats who tried to annex power from each other through a game of musical chairs. Ultimately, the autocrat wins the competition and he uses his power to control the world and create havoc.

Political satire

Silver Hills HSS, Kozhikode, too scored with their political satire based on an insecure autocrat.

The skit from Mount Carmel, Kottayam, drew attention to the plight of people who become victims of excessive marketing and commercialisation of food produced by multinational companies while many are suffering owing to poverty.

The jury was of the opinion that most of the plays and themes were repetitive.

Vinod V. Narayan, a member of the jury, said that some of the skits seemed to have been taught by the same person. Sets, music, and themes were too similar.

Another judge, P.N. Venugopal, said the skits were below the standards expected and there was a need for more improvement. Some of them looked more like musicals.

“Many of the skits were too loud and the students were not able to deliver the message,” he said.

Some in the audience also felt that the skits did not live up to the expectations.

Despite all the criticism, however, the judges decided to award 15 out of the 18 participating teams with ‘A’ grades.