Only 872 students lack access to online classes: govt.

The State government on Wednesday informed the the Kerala High Court that only 872 students lacked facilities to access online classes and most of them are in remote tribal and border areas.
The government also added that they would be provided with a recorded version of online classes without any delay.
The submission was made by Senior Government Pleader Nisha Bose, when a writ petition filed by A. Sasidharan and another person from Kochi seeking a directive to provide facilities for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and those in remote areas came up before the court.
The court was also informed that in tribal areas where there were no electricity or cable network facilities, steps had been taken to provide a downloaded version of classes by using laptops and around 200 neighbourhood centres such as local libraries,anganawadis, Akshaya Centres and community centres identified for this purpose.
In fact, in the light of the steps taken by the government and because of the enormous support received from the public and other agencies towards the initiative, the number of students with no access to online classes had been substantially reduced, the court was informed.
Besides, the headmasters and Principals were also directed to ensure that all students had the facility to view the classes and this should be coordinated with the cluster coordinators under the Samagra Siksha and Vidya Volunteers employed at the multi-grade learning centres, government submitted.
