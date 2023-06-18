Only 55% of Vizhinjam port work completed; commissioning in May unlikely

June 18, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is hopeful of completing the much-touted and delayed international container transshipment port at Vizhinjam, near here, by May 2024, perhaps ahead of the parliament elections, it is unlikely given the current pace of the port work. With the onset of southwest monsoon the, Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL), the APSEZ unit developing the port, has stopped the work on the marine side and it will resume only after the four-month monsoon season in Kerala.

Recently, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ,had announced in Mumbai that the port would be fully commissioned by May 2024. However, according to sources, only 55 % of the total work has been completed till now including the construction of the breakwater, the progress of which is only around 53% out of the total 2,960 meters length required. Though the APSEZ expects the first vessel carrying cranes from China to the Vizhinjam port site to berth in October this year, it has to complete a certain length of berth and breakwater for ensuring the necessary tranquility conditions for berthing the project cargo vessel.

“For the berthing of vessel and unloading of project cargo – comprising 8 quay cranes and 24 yard cranes fabricated in China, which is expected to be delivered in three lots during the months Sept-Nov 2023, a berth length of 250 meters has to be ensured out of the total 800 meters required for phase-1 of the project. Similarly, a corresponding length of 2,400 meters of breakwater also needs to be completed out of the total 2,960 meters,” said sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can be achieved by pressing in more men and machinery, but the commissioning of the project before the revised original deadline of December 2024 is somewhat unrealistic considering the current situation. According to the concession agreement signed on August 17, 2015, Vizhinjam Port was to be commissioned for operations on December 3, 2019. But the concessionaire evoked force majeure events like COVID-19, Cyclone Tauktae, etc. for missing the deadline of the scheduled commercial operation date (COD).

Evoking a force majeure clause could often help concessionaires from meeting their contractual commitments for reasons beyond their control. Though the country largely expects a normal monsoon season, Kerala is likely to witness above normal rainfall and turbulent sea during this monsoon period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.