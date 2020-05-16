Kerala

Only 50% of police deploy for duty on a day

Force to forego customary roll call, shift change

The COVID-19 crisis has compelled the police to forego customary roll call, shift change, parade and classes.

A committee headed by State Police Chief Loknath Behera and Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham also recommended that only 50% of the force deploy for duty on a particular day.

The force would rest the other 50% or hold them in reserve for emergency deployment.

Rest for seven days

The duty should be detailed so that officers could rest for seven days after seven days on the field.

Mr. Behera also gave officers liberty to directly report to the place of duty rather than marking their presence at the police station first.

Once they reached their post, officers could inform their proximity to the station concerned via mobile phone.

Mr. Behera also decided to optimise police deployment and use digital force multiplier tools such as surveillance cameras and drones.

