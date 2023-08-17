Only 42 smart anganwadis completed so far

August 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Only 42 smart anganwadis in the State have been completed so far, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George told the Assembly recently.

Since 2019-20, 209 anganwadis have been given permission to build smart anganwadis. However, 16 anganwadis where construction of smart anganwadis was not possible owing to various reasons have been omitted from the project. From the remaining 193, construction of 42 smart anganwadis has been completed.

Kasaragod district has the highest number of smart anganwadis that have received administrative sanction – 30. However, only one of them has been completed.

There are four other districts where only one anganwadi has been completed – Pathanamthitta where seven have been sanctioned; Alappuzha where 16 have been given the nod; Kottayam where 11 were sanctioned; and Wayanad with nine sanctioned smart anganwadis.

In two districts, construction of not a single smart anganwadi has been completed - in Idukki where only one smart anganwadi has been sanctioned and Ernakulam where four have got the nod.

In the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram, seven of the 18 smart anganwadis have been completed. In Kannur where 17 have got the nod, construction of only two has been finished so far.

In Malappuram, only four of the 20 have been finished; three out of 13 in Palakkad; and four out of 12 in Kozhikode.

It is in Kollam that 50% of the anganwadis have been completed – 10 out of the 20 sanctioned. Seven of the 15 in Thrissur too have been completed.

The smart anganwadi project of the Women and Child Development department has been included in the Chief Minister’s priority projects. However, it was only in May last year that the first smart anganwadi of the State was opened at Poojappura.

Officials say technical issues have been delaying completion of the smart anganwadis. For instance, if the old anganwadis have to be demolished before the smart anganwadis can be built, obtaining age proof may take time. There could be delays at the village office level.

Local bodies such as panchayats may be reluctant to earmark funds if the land identified for an anganwadi cost more than what they were comfortable with. Again, the site identified for the project may ultimately be found unsuitable for giving utility connections or building a compound wall or road.

In fact, guidelines issued by the department in April this year direct the child development project officers (CDPO) or the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisors to make site visits and ensure that the land identified is suitable for smart anganwadi construction, can be reached by the beneficiaries, and has transport connectivity.

The circular also frowns upon withdrawals from the project after permission for construction is granted. The CDPOs should study the proposals for the 2023-24 year closely and only forward those where building construction is a certainty.

In the 2022-23 financial year, 53 proposals for construction of smart anganwadis were approved but were kept pending owing to lack of funds, as per the circular.

Officials say the projects can be finished in time only through constant follow-ups. Also, the local body concerned should be proactive and keen on completing the anganwadis.

In some districts, the smart anganwadi projects are being proposed for regional adalats led by Ministers to expedite them.

As many as 80% of the anganwadis will be nearing completion by the end of the year, say officials in a few districts.