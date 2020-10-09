Only 250 devotees daily at Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 October 2020 23:27 IST

Temple to open for monthly puja on October 16

A maximum of 250 devotees will be allowed daily at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala when the temple opens for the five-day pujas in the Malayalam month of Thulam on October 16.

A meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran here on Friday decided to allow the first 250 who register on the virtual queue portal daily to visit the temple adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory and the test should be taken 48 hours before reaching Pampa. Those arriving without the certificate will have to undergo a test at the base camp at Nilackal. Health centres en route to Pampa are also equipped to conduct the COVID-19 test.

Pilgrims from other States will have to register on covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. for reaching the temple. Devotees in the BPL category should carry Ayushman Bharat card for free test and medical care.

Pilgrims will be allowed to trek to the temple only though Swami Ayappan Road. Paper plates will be made available for annadanam. Steel water bottles will be made available for ₹100, which will be refunded on the return of the bottle.

Bathing in the Pampa will not be allowed now and during the Mandalam- Makaravilakku season from November 16. Instead, showers will be installed by the Irrigation Department and the Kerala Water Authority.

The road from Nilackal to Pampa will be made motorable. The Minister gave directives to the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Pathanamthitta administration to complete the arrangements for a hassle-free pilgrim season.

The Minister said the decisions taken at the meeting would be subject to the approval of the High Court.

Police arrangements

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the virtual queue facility would be operationalised from Saturday night or Sunday. Officers and other staff posted for duty would have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

All security arrangements were in place and Commandant, KAP 5th Battalion, K. Radhakrishnan has been posted as the police special officer.

The District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, and the Commandant, KAP 3rd Battalion will assist the special officer.