Only 10% of KIIFB-funded drinking water projects completed in Kerala

Out of the ₹4,498.97-crore drinking water projects funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and sanctioned by the Kerala government, only projects worth ₹441.51 crore have been completed till now, which is around 10% of the total cost.

Replacement of old pipes with new ones has been completed in 41 works out of the total 121 awarded so far, said Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine in reply to a question in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

As many as 72 projects had been sanctioned by the government, including 61 potable water projects worth ₹4,091.35 crore in the State. However, the Minister assured that all the works awarded would be completed by March 2024.

Further, piped water supply projects amounting to ₹3,500 crore for 93 urban local bodies in the State had been approved under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme of the Central government, he said.

Out of the ₹1,713.40 crore approved for the drinking water sector, the Centre’s share is ₹736 crore. In addition, a proposal worth ₹1,828.65 crore for providing drinking water to 81 AMRUT-1 towns in the State has also been submitted. In the first phase of the project, approval for 77 works to the tune of ₹616.8 crore has been given, he added.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to 70 lakhs rural households by 2024 has provided connections to 32.98 lakhs households till February 23 this fiscal, which is around 46.65% of the target, said the Minister.