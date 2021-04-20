Only 10 devotees to be allowed at temples at a time

Entry will be permitted after checking body temperature

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to allow only 10 devotees at a time for darshan and to restrict those below 10 years and above 60 years at the 1,248 temples under it across the State in the wake of the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

For festivals and other functions, only 75 people will be permitted. Entry of devotees to the temples will be subject to checking of body temperature using thermal scanners. Devotees and temple staff will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing in the temple and outside.

From 6 a.m.

Routine rituals will be streamlined as the temples will open only at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., as per the 14-point guidelines issued by the TDB on Tuesday. The devotees will have to leave the temple soon after darshan and crowding should be avoided during pujas.

Annadanam will not be allowed. However, bali and annadanam in connection with it will be allowed adhering to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines of the government.

Parading of elephants for temple functions will not be allowed and prior permission will have to be sought in case elephants are a must for rituals.

The TDB has also decided to ensure that all employees are vaccinated in a time-bound manner.