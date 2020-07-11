Kerala

Online video classes in tribal dialects launched

The Samagra Shiksha Kerala of the General Education Department has launched “Mazhavil Poo”, an online video programme in tribal languages for Class I students of tribes in Wayanad district.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, inaugurated the district level launch of the programme at Vikaswadi Ooru Vidya Kendra at Pancharakolly on Friday.

The programme would be streamed on YouTube channel in six tribal dialects such as Paniya, Kattunayakka, Kuruma, Adiya, Oorali, and Kurichiya.

The classes would be handled by trained mentor teachers in their native languages.

