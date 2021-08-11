Kerala

Online UG, PG courses soon

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu informed the Assembly on Tuesday that universities in the State have commenced steps to seek approval of the University Grants Commission for launching online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

She was replying to a question by A.P. Anil Kumar (Congress) on why none of the universities have failed to obtain UGC approval in this regard.

Kerala University which recently dismissed reports of having decided to join the online bandwagon is likely to discuss its feasibility in its Syndicate meeting scheduled to be held next week.


