Online training programme for entrepreneurs

KALPETTA

29 June 2021 22:13 IST

The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED), in association with the District Industrial Training Centre, is organising an online inspiration training programme for entrepreneurs in the district from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The programme is being organised as a part of the agro incubation for sustainable entrepreneurship programme of the KIED, the organisers said in a release here.

For details visit www.kied.info or contact phone numbers 7012376994 and 9656412852.

