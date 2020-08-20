Kerala

Online training for CBSE teachers

The Malappuram Sahodaya and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will jointly offer training in online classes for thousands of CBSE teachers in Malappuram and neighbouring districts.

About 10,000 CBSE teachers can get training through the Olabs (online laboratory) project developed by the engineering wing of the Vidyapeetham. Olab will train teachers of English, science, and mathematics in the first phase.

Sahodaya officials said that all science, maths and English teachers in Malappuram and neighbouring districts would get training on Microsoft Teams platform on the inaugural day on Sunday next. Trainers Methil Krish and Prema Nedungadi will lead the sessions.

Teachers can register themselves by contacting the Sahodaya officials on 9847665490.

