Online tool for disease surveillance

The Health Department has intensified infectious diseases surveillance in the State in the post-flood period by introducing an online disease surveillance tool.

The online surveillance tool has been prepared by the State Prevention of Epidemics and Infectious Diseases Cell (PEID) Cell, so that disease reporting is online and real-time and allowing immediate intervention by the health authorities wherever required.

The online tool is primarily intended to collect infectious diseases details from private hospitals in the post-flood period as lack of proper reporting from the private sector has always been an issue for the Health Department.

All private hospitals, including single doctor clinics and health workers, can access the link (http://bit.ly/cdreporting2019) and report case details of a patient online, using a computer or smart phone or tablet.

The details can be filled into a prescribed reporting format asking for various patient details.

“During the 2018 floods, WHO teams in districts had used a similar tool to collect post-flood communicable disease surveillance data and it had evoked a good response. This is an improvement on that. If it is found to be successful, it has the potential to be made a permanent facility in our disease surveillance system, aiding disease reporting from private hospitals,” a senior health official said.

It takes about two minutes to fill a form and submit it. The system is monitored real-time by the Health Department so that timely interventions are possible.

Data duplication can also be avoided so that the official statistics reflect the situation on ground, she added.