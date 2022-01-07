Online system to monitor projects of Industries dept.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 January 2022

Bid to ensure timely completion, increased efficiency

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Friday launched a centralised online monitoring system to track the progress of various projects under the Industries and Coir departments.

The system has been launched with the aim of carrying out detailed and constant assessment of the progress of each segment of big projects and ensuring timely completion and increased efficiency.

All the projects of various agencies and institutions which are part of the departments will be brought under the system and a time schedule fixed for each of the activities. The implementing officers can track difficulties related to particular projects and escalate it to higher levels or to the government, to quickly address the issue. In addition to the projects implemented by various agencies, the system also allows land acquisition monitoring, land allotment monitoring, tracking of progress of 1 lakh MSME projects and follow-up of ‘Meet the Minister’ programme.

Mobile app

To assess the physical progress of various works and online uploading of the same, a mobile application has also been developed. The implementing officers can collect the information from the ground and tag them with geo locations, photos and videos. Each institution has a separate analytics dashboard.

The Digital Innovation and Product Development Centre, under the State government’s Digital University, has developed the monitoring system for the Industries department.

Portal

The portal of the monitoring system has been hosted at www.pms.industry.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala State Industries Development Corporation Managing Director M.G. Rajamanikyam, Industries Department Director S. Harikishore, Coir Department Director V.R. Vinod, Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath and others were present.