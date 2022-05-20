Online system to apply for priority ration cards

Citizens eligible for priority ration cards can now apply online.

Food Minister G.R. Anil on Friday inaugurated the online system in which users can log into the website of the Civil Supplies department or use the Akshaya login to submit applications.

The Minister also released a booklet brought out by the department on its performance over the last one year by handing over a copy to Transport Minister Antony Raju. He also declared the completion of internal audit and released the interim report on the social audit of the facilities under the department.

Mr. Anil said the Centre’s decision to stop the quota f wheat for ration card holders was unjustifiable.

Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju and Civil Supplies commissioner Sajit Babu were present on the occasion.