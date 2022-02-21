Online system for transfers, postings in Revenue department sought

It will put an end to political meddling, says village officers’ forum

In the wake of the latest episodes of confrontation between Joint Council and NGO Union members at the Kozhikode Civil Station over the ‘politically-motivated’ inter-district transfer of Revenue department officers, the Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association (KLRSA) has again called upon the State government to consider the speedy implementation of the online system of transfer and postings in the Revenue department.

KLRSA functionaries point out that only the Revenue department has cold-shouldered the implementation of the proposal that could streamline the whole procedures without giving any room for irregularities and political favouritism.

“If the online transfer and posting is implemented, it is certain that the new system will put an end to political meddling in determining transfers. Some of the union leaders are very much aware of it and they are trying their level best to prevent its implementation,” said a senior leader of KLRSA. He also pointed out that such leaders were mainly thriving in the sector with their hold in controlling transfers as a reward for active organisational work.

A village officer now part of the association said the conflicts between junior and senior Revenue department officers over transfers were also worsening every year because of political interferences. “Some senior officers who are trying to get a transfer to their home districts are very much annoyed by the privileges enjoyed by their junior staff based on political reasons,” he pointed out.

KLRSA functionaries feel that the implementation of online transfers will put in place a legal system where eligible persons will get a justifiable treatment without any political meddling. They also allege that the existing system is hardly transparent and functions based on political preferences.