Online system for school admission

Thiruvananthapuram

07 June 2020 22:25 IST

‘Sampoorna’ by KITE has provision to apply for transfer certificate too

The State government has issued an order for conducting school admissions through the online mode.

Applications for admissions to government, aided, and recognised unaided schools can be submitted through the Sampoorna school management software (www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in) maintained by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). Parents can also apply for transfer certificates through Sampoorna. Those who have submitted applications directly in schools need not apply online.

The order calls for continuing the current system of class promotions for students from Classes 1 to 9 through Sampoorna. As for transfer certificate, upon receipt of an application, the headmaster/principal of a school has to issue it through Sampoorna and a digital copy has to be made available to the new school.

From other streams

Students from other streams such as CBSE and ICSE and new students can apply for admission through Sampoorna. Provisional admission will be given to such students.

“KITE has incorporated a facility in Sampoorna wherein parents can see the current status of their application using the reference number issued at the time of submission of their application,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.

The relevant original documents need be given only at the time of admission or when requested.

Aadhaar number

The order says that students who have Aadhaar number (UID) should compulsorily indicate it on Sampoorna. Those who have applied for UID and have received the enrolment ID should enter it. There is a provision for entering ‘no’ for those who have not yet applied for Aadhaar.

Supporting documents, including video on the online admission process, are available on www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in.