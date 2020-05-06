Kerala

Online system for inter-district travel passes

The online system for obtaining passes for inter-district travel has come into effect. People who require the pass should visit pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.

Once approval is given, the applicant will receive a link to the pass on his mobile phone. This pass can be produced on demand.

The online system has been introduced to help the public avoid the inconvenience of having to visit the police station concerned for the passes, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera here on Wednesday.

Passes will be issued only for the following purposes: medical emergencies, attending funeral, rejoining family after being stranded in lockdown, helping stranded family members to return, rejoining work/duty, students stranded in the lockdown to return home, and marriage (self/close relative).

Government employees and persons engaged in essential services need not apply for the passes. Their identity cards would suffice, Mr. Behera said.

