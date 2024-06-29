ADVERTISEMENT

Online session held on four-year undergraduate programmes

Updated - June 29, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The possibilities of four-year undergraduate programmes to be offered in higher education institutions in the State from July 1 were discussed at an online meeting organised by the Ernakulam wing of the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratheesh Krishnan, Assistant Professor, Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, made a presentation on ‘Four year undergraduate programme: What? How?’ Maintaining that the programmes offered various possibilities for the student community, Prof. Krishnan said the four-year programmes would usher in major changes in the State’s higher education sector.

He said the programmes provided students with the option of pursuing three broad pathways including three-year UG degree, four-year UG honours degree, and four-year UG honours with research degree. Those who choose to exit after three years will be awarded an undergraduate degree in their respective major discipline. The reform also enables students to opt for inter-university transfer, besides taking up courses in other colleges, he added.

Prof. Krishnan, who is a member of the Parishad’s central executive committee, said skill enhancement of learners remained a key focus area of the four-year programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US