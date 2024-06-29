Online session held on four-year undergraduate programmes

The possibilities of four-year undergraduate programmes to be offered in higher education institutions in the State from July 1 were discussed at an online meeting organised by the Ernakulam wing of the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad here on Saturday.

Ratheesh Krishnan, Assistant Professor, Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, made a presentation on ‘Four year undergraduate programme: What? How?’ Maintaining that the programmes offered various possibilities for the student community, Prof. Krishnan said the four-year programmes would usher in major changes in the State’s higher education sector.

He said the programmes provided students with the option of pursuing three broad pathways including three-year UG degree, four-year UG honours degree, and four-year UG honours with research degree. Those who choose to exit after three years will be awarded an undergraduate degree in their respective major discipline. The reform also enables students to opt for inter-university transfer, besides taking up courses in other colleges, he added.

Prof. Krishnan, who is a member of the Parishad’s central executive committee, said skill enhancement of learners remained a key focus area of the four-year programmes.