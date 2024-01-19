ADVERTISEMENT

Online sale of Kerala Agricultural University publications launched

January 19, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has opened the online sale of books published by it through e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad inaugurated the project here on Thursday by placing the first order. KAU Vice Chancellor B. Ashok, farmer Sujith S.V., KAU Director of Extension Jacob John, Associate Director of Extension (South Zone) Sreedaya G.S., Communications Centre head Sunil V.G. were present. Books published by KAU on crop management and farming systems will be available on Amazon and Flipkart under the ‘Keralagro’ brand.

