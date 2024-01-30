ADVERTISEMENT

Online registration for Yuva Sangam exchange programme

January 30, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Opportunity for students from Kerala, Lakshadweep to explore and learn about Chhattisgarh

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIMK) will collaborate with Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, for a student exchange programme as part of phase IV of Yuva Sangam, under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) campaign of the Ministry of Education.

Under this programme, 45 students from Kerala and Lakshadweep will have the opportunity to visit Chhattisgarh and explore its cultural and social richness. Yuva Sangam is an initiative by the Centre to strengthen people-to-people connections between youth from various States and Union Territories, a press release said.

Interested youths between 18 and 30 years of age, mainly students (undergraduates, post-graduates, PhD), NSS and NYKS volunteers, employed, self-employed persons, may register through the Yuva Sangam portal to participate in the forthcoming phase of the initiative launched in 2023. Registrations will be accepted till February 4.

Similarly, the exchange will also witness a 45-member delegation from Chhattisgarh being hosted by the IIMK for a five-day stay at the leading B-School in India. Food, travel and accommodation charges for the travelling students will be borne by the host institutes. The selection criteria will be as per guidelines set by the Ministry. Detailed information is available at https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/.

