Online registration for student concession on KSRTC buses begins

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun online registration for student concession.

The list of government and semi-government educational institutions has been published. According to a statement issued by the office of the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director, the schools included on the list should click on the school/college login link, use the login ID (the email address of the school on the list), reset the password through ‘Forgot Password’, and complete the further steps using the link received in the school’s email.

Schools and colleges not included on the list, including government schools and colleges and other recognised educational institutions, should register using the school registration/college registration link.

For queries, the school authorities should contact the KSRTC via email at keralaconcession@gmail.com.