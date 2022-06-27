Online registration for postgraduate, undergraduate courses begins at MG University

Through single window system

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has started online registration for admissions to its first-year postgraduate and undergraduate programmes through the single window system in the colleges affiliated to it.

Those applying to the seats reserved for management or community quota should do so through the system and the application number must be given at the time of submitting the application to the college where admission is sought.

Seats are also reserved in each college for applicants from Lakshadweep. Applicants residing in Lakshadweep should also apply through the CAP system and share the application number at the time of submitting the application. Those who do not apply through the single window system will not be able to apply for management and community quotas.

Candidates belonging to differently abled, sports and cultural quota categories should also apply online for admissions. The provisional rank list will be published by the university and the examination of documents will be done centrally by the varsity. The registration fee is ₹650 for SC/ST category and ₹1,300 for others.

Applicants should upload a digital copy of the testimonials with the application. The last date to submit applications online will be announced later.

Online registration should be done through the website www.cap.mgu.ac.in. All details regarding admissions are available on the website.