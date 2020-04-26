Online registration for NoRKs begins

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) on Sunday commenced online registration for the people stranded abroad due to the ban on international flights following the pandemic.

Technical glitches on official website www.norkaroots.org delayed the registration process right from the morning.

Finally, it was sorted out by 6.30 p.m. paving the way for the NoRKs around the world to register on the link www.registernorkaroots.org that leads to the section “Welcome to Home land”.

It has been made clear that the registration is only for making quarantine arrangements and for monitoring the registered persons during the quarantine period and does not guarantee any priority for travel from abroad or concession in airfare.

Medical certificate

The data being collected while registering will be shared by NoRKA-Roots with departments concerned and will be processed for further action related to COVID-19, ensuring privacy of the data.

All will have to produce a medical certificate declaring them negative for SARS-CoV-2. The return journey will be subject to clearance of Union government. Arrangements will be made in the four international airports of the State for the screening of the NoRKs.

Only driver

Only the driver of the car will be allowed to pick up the NoRKs from the airport. Relatives and friends will not be allowed to accompany them.

Those showing symptoms of fever, cough, and breathlessness during the screening at airports will be taken directly to COVID centres or hospitals.

About three to 5.5 lakh NoRKs are expected to return home and the government anticipates 9,600 to 27,600 will have to be kept under surveillance with COVID protocol even if they test negative.