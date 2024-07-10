Online racket: four arrested

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that they have arrested four Keralites in connection with Cambodia-based online financial rackets.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police have arrested Sadiq, 48, of Nallalam, Kozhikode; Shefeeq, 37, of Thodupuzha, Idukki; Sadiq, 24, Vadakara, Kozhikode, and Nandu Krishna, 21, of Pookode, Thrissur.

Sadiq of Nallalam is an accomplice of Manu of Pappannoor, Malappuram, the key accused in the case who operates via a call centre in Cambodia, the police said.

The city cyber crime police had launched an investigation into the racket this month based on a complaint filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native that he had lost ₹2 crore to the online scam.

Special team

On the basis of reports that job-seeking youths were being trapped by scamsters in southeast Asian countries, the police had constituted a special team under the supervision of Deputy Police Commissioner Nidhinraj P. and led by Assistant Commissioner (Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime) Hari C. S. The police found that the money siphoned off from Kerala was being handled through branches of nationalised banks.

The police investigation revealed that Malayali youths were renting out their bank accounts for receiving the stolen money on payment of a commission. Among the accused, Sadiq of Nallalam and Shefeeq were respectively involved in renting bank accounts and converting the money to digital currency and sending it to Cambodia.

