GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online racket: four arrested

The police launched an investigation into the racket this month based on a complaint filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native that he had lost ₹2 crore to the online scam

Published - July 10, 2024 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that they have arrested four Keralites in connection with Cambodia-based online financial rackets.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police have arrested Sadiq, 48, of Nallalam, Kozhikode; Shefeeq, 37, of Thodupuzha, Idukki; Sadiq, 24, Vadakara, Kozhikode, and Nandu Krishna, 21, of Pookode, Thrissur.

Sadiq of Nallalam is an accomplice of Manu of Pappannoor, Malappuram, the key accused in the case who operates via a call centre in Cambodia, the police said.

The city cyber crime police had launched an investigation into the racket this month based on a complaint filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native that he had lost ₹2 crore to the online scam.

Special team

On the basis of reports that job-seeking youths were being trapped by scamsters in southeast Asian countries, the police had constituted a special team under the supervision of Deputy Police Commissioner Nidhinraj P. and led by Assistant Commissioner (Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime) Hari C. S. The police found that the money siphoned off from Kerala was being handled through branches of nationalised banks.

The police investigation revealed that Malayali youths were renting out their bank accounts for receiving the stolen money on payment of a commission. Among the accused, Sadiq of Nallalam and Shefeeq were respectively involved in renting bank accounts and converting the money to digital currency and sending it to Cambodia.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.