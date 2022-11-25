  1. EPaper
Online portal for appointment of notaries in Kerala

November 25, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The appointment of notaries will now be carried out online in Kerala. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve launched a portal created for the purpose on Thursday. The step is part of modernising the Law department and making it more efficient, he said. All procedures, from filing applications for appointment to preparing the certificate of practice, will be performed online. G. M. Idiculla, a notary for 52 years, was felicitated at the function. V. K. Prasanth, MLA, presided. Chief Secretary V. P. Joy, Law Secretary V. Hari Nair, Bar Council Enrolment Committee chairman Pallichal S. K. Pramod were among those present.

