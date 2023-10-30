Online platform to help enthusiasts watch Theyyam all through the year

October 30, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For those passionate about watching Theyyam away from the hustle and bustle of cities, a one-stop online destination ‘Theyyam Trails’ has been set up. The cultural tourism platform offers curated Theyyam tours for a diverse audience, from casual traveller to cultural aficionados.

Manoj Kumar, co-owner of Theyyam Trails, told The Hindu, “This is a first of its kind initiative in Kerala to promote the art form of Theyyam round the season. Tourists who wish to see the art form can reach out to Theyyam Trails and we will offer tailor-made tours to the temples in Kasaragod.”

Food and accommodation

“We have entered an understanding with these temples, mainly family-owned Kavus and artists in Kasaragod. The enthusiasts will be provided accommodation, transportation and local cuisine based on their preference. However, the size of the team will be restricted to 10 in order to ensure that the rituals are held without hassles,” said Mr. Kumar.

The ancient folk ritual is performed in temples, sacred groves, and family-owned temples in north Kerala, against different mythological backgrounds with different costumes and decorations and with elaborate rites and rituals.

Only restricted entry could be provided to the green room of Theyyam artists, although the decking of artists is a major attraction of the art form. It will be ensured that the local tradition and rites are not affected.

120-odd Theyyams

Among the 400-odd Theyyattams (divine dance by theyyams) being staged in parts of north Kerala, the art connoisseurs will be offered around 120 Theyyams like Vayanattu Kulavan, Muthappan Theyyam, and Pottan Theyyam throughout the year, said the organisers.

They launched the online platform energised by their experience of the previous years. Last year, they curated around 500 such tours, mostly individual and small groups. Theyyam season starts in north Kerala from the 10th day of the Malayalam month of Thulam which usually falls during the end of October, known as paththaam-udayam) and lasts till the middle of Edavam month (by the end of May).