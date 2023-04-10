Online platform of Rubber Boards clocks ₹100-crore business

April 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst the continuing headwinds in the market, the shifting of business to an online platform appears to be turning the trade of natural rubber on its head.

mRube, the online marketplace launched by the Rubber Board, has posted a whopping ₹105.55 crore in less than six months . In the first 160 days after its inception, the platform traded 8,11,700 kilograms of rubber under 594 trade contracts.

As many as 1,495 members have so far on-boarded in the e-market, which comprises Rubber Producer Societies, manufacturers from tyre and non-tyre sectors, rubber dealers, processors, and estates. During the ongoing financial year, the board targets an overall trade turnover of ₹500 crore in mRube.

According to Binoi Kurian, Deputy Director (Marketing), Rubber Board, plans are afoot to take onboard a maximum number of Rubber Grower Societies, especially in the Northeastern part of the country in the current fiscal.

“With this, marketing difficulties faced by growers in remote places in the northeastern States will be resolved and growers will able to fetch remunerative prices. The board is planning to bring out a revised version of mRube with added features in the first half of this financial year,” he said.

Aimed at keeping abreast with technological advancements in commodity marketing and for hassle-free trade in rubber, this technology-driven system has made remarkable interventions in strengthening the existing value chain for rubber, the official added.

A first-of-its-kind online market for any plantation crop in India, mRube facilitates spot trade between buyers and sellers. It has got inbuilt features for negotiating prices, trade terms, delivery conditions, quality features, etc.

The board has positioned the e-market as a trade system for strengthening the domestic supply chain and modernising the conventional market system.

The board decided to intervene in the market last year on finding the growers and cooperatives facing difficulties in sell rubber as per quality grades to the final consumer. The size of the dealer fraternity was also seen shrinking.