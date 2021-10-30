Online platform for road-cutting applications to avoid delay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2021 19:51 IST

The move will benefit service providers such as the KWA, KSEB, etc.,

The Local Self-Government Department has launched an online platform for quicker processing of road-cutting permission for service providers including the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Internet service providers, city gas distribution companies, and telecom operators.

The Kerala State IT Mission has developed the online portal Sugama, available on http://rowservices.kerala.gov.in/, for the management of road-cutting permissions.

Currently, Assistant Engineer concerned in charge of the road to be cut in a specific local body prepares the estimate for restoration work and after approval of the estimate, the Assistant Executive Engineer or the Executive Engineer concerned informs the applicant to deposit the restoration amount in the local body’s account.

After getting confirmation from the applicant that the required amount for restoration has been deposited in the account, cutting permission is being issued by the AEE or the EE. However, this mode of processing has been found to be tardy, with several complaints regarding delay in getting permissions.

With the launch of the new portal, the permission for road cutting can be obtained without visiting any office. The road sketch and the cutting map can be submitted online. The road authority (Secretary of the respective local body) will verify the application after receipt and assign the application to the Engineer concerned for verification and processing, if the application is in order. Otherwise, the application will be returned to the applicant.

Once the applicant remits the demand note amount through the portal, the road-cutting permission will be issued by the competent authority through the system. The final signed approval can be downloaded from the website. After the applicant completes the road cutting and temporary restoration, it should be updated in the online system so that the road authority can take action to restore the road surface as per Public Works Department guidelines.

Timelines have been fixed at every stage to prevent delays in processing applications. The application scrutiny has to be completed within three days, physical verification and demand note approval within 15 days, and issuance of road-cutting permission letter within seven days of payment.