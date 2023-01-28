Online payment mechanism for welfare fund board launched

January 28, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty on Saturday inaugurated a mechanism for members of the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Workers Welfare Fund Board to pay their subscription online and for membership registration online in the case of new members in the board.

The Minister pointed out that after the government came to power, workers contribution and employers share in the welfare board have been increased to ₹50. This had made it possible for the government to take steps to provide improved benefits to the wrokers.

Workers and employers had submitted a number of petitions to the government seeking online services. This demand was being fulfilled by the government, Mr. Sivankutty said.