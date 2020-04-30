Kerala

Online parent support cell for special children opened

It will ensure continuous training and care for the disabled

Telerehab, a free online parent support cell for children with special needs, has started functioning in Wayanad.

The project, jointly launched by Care Wayanad, a collective of parents of children with special needs, and Nahla Charitable Foundation, will offer an array of services to differently abled children in the district with the support of rehabilitation professionals.

It also aims at ensuring continuous training and care for the disabled in the wake of the lockdown, said K. Abdusamad, senior coordinator, Care Wayanad.

The service will be of immense help to parents of children with special needs, especially children suffering from autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other intellectual disabilities, he added.

The cell will have the services of clinical psychologists, rehabilitation psychologists, behaviour and developmental therapists, speech therapists, special educators, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists.

For details, call 88930-76182 or 98479-15854.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 11:50:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/online-parent-support-cell-for-special-children-opened/article31476766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY