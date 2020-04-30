Online parent support cell for special children opened

Telerehab, a free online parent support cell for children with special needs, has started functioning in Wayanad.

The project, jointly launched by Care Wayanad, a collective of parents of children with special needs, and Nahla Charitable Foundation, will offer an array of services to differently abled children in the district with the support of rehabilitation professionals.

It also aims at ensuring continuous training and care for the disabled in the wake of the lockdown, said K. Abdusamad, senior coordinator, Care Wayanad.

The service will be of immense help to parents of children with special needs, especially children suffering from autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other intellectual disabilities, he added.

The cell will have the services of clinical psychologists, rehabilitation psychologists, behaviour and developmental therapists, speech therapists, special educators, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists.

For details, call 88930-76182 or 98479-15854.