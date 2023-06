June 20, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Malappuram

Sivaranjini Sangeetha Sabha, Nilambur, is organising Sangeetha Varsha, an online music programme, on World Music Day on Wednesday, which is also the longest day of the year. The programme will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Google Meet, and music lovers from any stream can take part. For details, contact 94478-44484, says a press release.

