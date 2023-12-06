Online money gaming, gambling: Kerala Government proposes Ordinance for amending State GST Act

December 06, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Government will promulgate an Ordinance to amend the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act to bring in more clarity to the taxation provisions related to online money gaming and gambling.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet which met at Rama Nilayam in Thrissur on December 6 (Wednesday).

In September, the Union Finance Ministry had issued notifications for implementing 28% uniform GST on online money gaming, casinos and horse racing. The Union Government decision was based on a decision taken by the 50th GST Council to impose the 28% GST on full face value on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

This development necessitated the State Governments also to follow suit with corresponding amendments to the State GST laws.

According to the Kerala Government, it also intends, through the amendment, to include provisions in the State GST Act to remove any absence of clarity regarding taxation provisions related to these online activities.

Judicial posts to be renamed

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to rename the posts Munsiff-Magistrate and Sub Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate in the Kerala Judicial Service. Munsiff-Magistrate will be renamed as Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Sub Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate as Civil Judge (Senior Division). In order to accommodate the changes, the Kerala Judicial Service Rules, 1991, will be amended.

The Cabinet has also decided to seek the Governor’s nod for amending the Second Schedule of the Rules of Business of Government of Kerala which pertains to commutation of sentence. The commutation will be finalised on the basis of decisions taken by the Cabinet.

168 flats under Punargeham scheme

As many as 168 flats will be constructed under the Punargeham scheme on two acres of land donated by the Triavndrum Social Service Society at Kadakampally in Thiruvananthapuram district. The Cabinet gave the nod for taking up the project at a cost of ₹37.62 crore.

The The State Government’s Punargeham housing and rehabilitation scheme is designed to resettle fishermen families who live close to the shoreline.

