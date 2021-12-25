Online meets with Non Resident Keralites before preparing 5-year plan

: The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) will be organising online meets of Non Resident Keralites ahead of the preparation of the 14th five year plan. Minister for LSGs M.V. Govindan issued a directive in this regard to department officials on Saturday.

Mr. Govindan said that the plan for holding meets of the NRKs online in all municipalities and panchayats was earlier announced in the budget speech, as part of garnering their suggestions and opinions for the planning process at the local level. A list of all those who are planning to return from abroad and their future plans in their native place will also be prepared. These will be used during the preparation of the district and local-level action plans.

Mr. Govindan said that the State Government will extend all support to the expats to meet the new challenges after the outbreak of COVID-19. According to figures maintained by NoRKA Roots, the field agency of Department of Non-Resident Keralites, a total of 15.36 lakh migrant workers returned until July 15 this year since the outbreak of the pandemic, out of whom 10.98 lakh indicated job loss as reason for return.