Online meeting: CEO issues notice to ACS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 March 2021 23:09 IST

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has sought an explanation from the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (Local Self Government) in connection with an online meeting of District Collectors scheduled by the latter.

The ACS had written to District Collectors that an online meeting to discuss the progress of land acquisition for establishing waste treatment plants would be held on March 23. However, no permission was sought from the Election Commission of India for holding the meeting, which amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct. The commission had issued the guidelines in this regard to the Ministers, the Chief Secretary, Secretaries and department heads. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy had also written to the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other Secretaries not to give instructions to the Collectors who are also the District Election Officers. In such cases, the permission of the CEO is required to conduct meetings.

