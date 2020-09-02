Online meet of women’s groups on Constitution

A collective of around 500 women’s organisations from across the country will organise ‘If we do not rise’, an online get-together to protect constitutional values, on September 5 at 5.30 pm.

The online meet will be held through the official Facebook page of ‘If we do not rise’. Activist Shabnam Hashmi, the event’s national convenor, inaugurated a coordination committee formation meeting at the State level on Tuesday.

The online event is being organised as a protest against recent instances of alleged attacks on the country’s Constitution and its values. The organisers cite the recent contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan, the fabricated cases and arrests targetting activists, intellectuals and students, and the participation of the Prime Minister in a religious event in Ayodhya as some of the reasons for their protest.