Online mechanism soon for implementing general transfers in Kerala Cooperation department, says V.N. Vasavan

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies is taking urgent steps to implement online transfers in the Cooperation department this year (2024) using a new software, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan informed the Assembly on Monday.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan of the Congress had raised the matter in the Assembly through a submission.

In March this year, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) had directed the Cooperation department to make “all earnest efforts” to complete the process for general transfers in the department for 2024 through an online process by the end of April. Later, the KAT had extended this deadline by three months from April 30.

General transfers have been inordinately delayed in the department due to its failure to introduce the online mechanism. The poor progress in the general transfers for 2023 had prompted the KAT to direct the department to skip it and focus on the transfers for 2024.