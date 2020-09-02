Online Lok Adalat in October

KOCHI

02 September 2020 17:31 IST

KELSA joins hands with SAMA, a Bengaluru-based online dispute resolution organisation

Come October, one could seek resolution for pending and fresh litigations without being physically present in adalats.

The Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA) is organising the first-ever online Lok Adalat on October 17. All one needs to seek online resolution for a dispute are functional phone numbers and e-mail ids.

Applications can be submitted till September 15.

Parties to both pre-litigation and post-litigation matters can file application for the Lok Adalath through email, helpline numbers, WhatsApp, Google form, or the online filing form of the authority. The KELSA will refer the cases which are eligible to be considered for the Lok Adalat to the other party in the case through email, helpline numbers, or WhatsApp.

KELSA has joined hands with SAMA, a Bengaluru-based online dispute resolution organisation, for the conduct of the adalat, said K.T. Nizar Ahamad, member secretary of the authority.

It has been six months since the last adalat was held. The last event saw as many as 15,000 cases being resolved on the day. Besides clearing the pendency of cases at courts, the adalat offers quick legal relief to the affected parties. Cases ranging from revenue recovery proceedings initiated by banks to motor accident claims, insurance claims, cheque-bounce cases, and compoundable criminal cases can be considered at the adalat, he said.

The Lok Adalats will be held in all the districts by the respective district legal services authorities and the High Court Legal Services Committee. Details of the programme can be obtained at 98467 00100 and 0484-239 6717.