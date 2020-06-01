Online learning not to replace formal education: Ekbal

KOCHI

01 June 2020 17:12 IST

Let children learn something rather than remain idle, says educationalist

Online learning is not an alternative to formal education and let children sitting at homes in this pandemic crisis learn something rather than remain idle, B. Ekbal, educationalist, has said.

“The traditional form of classroom learning will resume once the situation turns normal. Online learning will then give way for traditional learning methods,” he said as schools and colleges began experimenting with the virtual mode of teaching and learning on Monday.

Positive view

Dr. Ekbal said he held a positive view about online learning. There was nothing wrong in children learning something while confined to the indoors in this COVID-19 scenario, he added.

“With the relaxations coming into effect, parents and family members have started going out for their jobs and other daily activities. Let children learn something or other while being at home at this point of time,” he said.

On the lack of adequate internet facilities in colleges and homes of many students, he pointed out that educational institutions and the authorities could identify such shortcomings and come up with solutions to overcome it.

“The acceptance of online learning by many in Kerala, who had earlier opposed it, is a welcome sign. We can use the lessons learnt from this online learning process in the future,” he said.

Good content

Dr. Ekbal said that the Victers channel was airing good educational content for long. “It was only that many were not aware of it. Students were also utilising the facility along with the services provided by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE),” he said.

Dr. Ekbal, who is member of the State Planning Board, had a word of appreciation for the smooth conduct of the SSLC, higher secondary exams amidst the pandemic. “Many had opposed the conduct of the exams in these times, but it was done efficiently and without any complaints,” he said.