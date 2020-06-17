Online learning facilities set up in tribal hamlets

Tribal hamlets in Thrissur district have become ‘Smart’ with online learning facilities being arranged in 43 neighbourhood centres.

Teachers of schools at Vettilappara, Vazhachal, Peringalkuthu, Malakkappara, and Kodakara BRC are monitoring the online classes.

Learning facilities have been arranged for 460 tribal students at their homes. A facility has been set up for 490 students.

Learning centres have been arranged in Anganwadis, cultural centres, community halls, tribal hostels, schools, and coffee estate offices.