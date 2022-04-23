Online internship at IIIT Kottayam

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, an institute under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has invited applications for its online internship programme. Undergraduate and graduate students of Information Technology, Computer Science, Electronics, and Mathematics are eligible to apply. The programme duration is four to eight weeks and the course fee is ₹5,000 The last date of application is May 15. More details can be accessed from the institute web portal www.iitkottayam.ac.in