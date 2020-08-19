Online hearings on voters’ list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Election Commission (SEC) will organise online hearings for people who have submitted online applications for adding their names to the voters’ list for the upcoming local body polls.

The SEC decided to relax the rules for hearings given the difficulty for applicants to appear in person due to the COVID-19 situation and the changing status of containment zones, State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran said. For adding names to the list or amending information, the application uploaded online can be emailed or submitted by proxy to the Electoral Registration Officer after affixing the signature and photograph (Form-14) in the print-out.

Hearings will be conducted online or via mobile phone/video call, Mr. Bhaskaran said. The SEC had published the draft for the Phase II revision of the list on August 12. Applications for adding names to the list can be filed till August 26. The final list will be published on September 26.