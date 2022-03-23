Online grievance programme for PF beneficiaries on on April12
KANNUR
The Kannur Regional Provident Fund Commissioner is conducting a monthly online grievance redressal programme for PF beneficiaries on April 12 from 10.30 am to 12 noon. Employment Provident Fund members, Employees Pension Scheme pensioners, retiring members, trade union representatives and business owners, representatives from Kannur and Kasaragod districts and Mahe Union Territory can attend the programme. Complaints along with the PF account number / PPO number should be sent to the Provident Fund office by March 31.
