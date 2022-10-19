Online fraud: police to examine gadgets recovered from arrested Nigerian citizen

The 32-year-old is suspected of operating online frauds in various States

The Nigerian citizen who was arrested by the Kozhikode police from Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with a major online cheating case is suspected to be involved in a series of similar crimes in other States.

Cybercrime investigation squads from various States have already sought details about the person to proceed with their inquiry.

“We have recovered 12 devices, including mobile phones, a computer modem, tabs, and hard discs from Immanuel James, the accused, who allegedly secured ₹20 lakh from a Kozhikode native in the name of purchasing iPads. The 32-year-old was detained after a seven-month-long inquiry,” said Dinesh Koroth, Station House Officer, Kozhikode Cyber Police Station. According to the officer, the devices will have to be inspected with the support of cyber forensic experts to extract more information related to the alleged fraud.

During the investigation, the cyber police squad found that the accused had been staying in India for over five years to operate online frauds in a highly professional way. One of his close aides, Daniel Olayinka, 46, had previously been nabbed by the Kozhikode City police.

The Kozhikode native was trapped in the fraudsters’ net while trying to sell off a few imported iPads through a popular online marketplace seven months ago. The Nigerian citizens had given him an attractive offer. They reportedly won his trust through frequent email interactions in the name of leading banking firms. Fake email addresses and portals had been created by the two to mislead the person. The man lost the money credited to their account as security deposit.

“The statement of the first accused, who was remanded in judicial custody last month and sent to the Kannur central jail, will be recorded again to conduct further investigation. We are on the lookout for two more Nigerian citizens suspected of having links with the arrested,” said Mr. Koroth. He added that experts from the Kerala Police Cyberdome had also offered their support for the investigation.