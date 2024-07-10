GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Online fraud cases spike in Idukki, seven months’ losses mount to ₹5.5 crore

Updated - July 10, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Within seven months into the year, the Idukki police have already registered 55 cases related to online fraud, and victims have lost around ₹5.5 crore. Idukki district police chief T.K. Vishnu Pradeep said that as per data available till July 9, 55 online fraud cases were registered and the amount defrauded totalled ₹5,54,64,779.

“The number of online fraud cases has been increasing in the district. Last year, the total online fraud cases reported in the district was 52 cases. This figure has been surpassed in just over half the year this year,” said Mr. Pradeep.

“Anyone who suffered losses in online fraud should register a complaint in the national helpline number ‘1930’ within one hour of notice of the crime. Timely filing of complaints will increase the chances of recovering the money,” said Mr. Pradeep.

Mr. Pradeep said that the public should be better aware of online fraud. Recently, a Thodupuzha resident, a woman, lost a huge amount of money through online fraud. “The district police are trying to recover the money,” said Mr. Pradeep.

