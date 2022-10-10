Online expo of fintech start-ups on October 21

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 11 fintech start-ups will showcase their products and solutions at the virtual exhibition to be held as part of the eighth edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ series of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on October 21. The expo, opening at 10 a.m., will provide a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the start-up ecosystem. Products and solutions developed by fintech start-ups for industry-specific problems will be displayed.

The Big Demo Day will set the stage for introducing innovative fintech start-ups and exploring business opportunities. The expo will provide the start-ups an opportunity to pitch business proposals before an array of corporates, investors, partners, banks, MSMEs and key stakeholders. For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/ksum_BDD8. The last date of applications is October 20. For more details, visit: https://business.startupmission.in/demoday.