Online education: CM holds talks with expat businessmen

Attempts will be made to create a more interactive environment during online classes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was addressing a meeting of prominent non-resident Malayali businessmen in various countries in connection with digital education for all students here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said steps for ensuring digital education were under way in the State. The digital classes that were currently under way had limitations, the most important being lack of interaction. Children were not getting opportunities to express their opinion or ask questions to clear doubts. This should change into a more interactive mode of learning, so that children could get a classroom-like experience.

As children in areas without connectivity faced difficulties, talks had been held with Internet service providers to address the problem. Common study centres would need to be set up in some rare areas.

Data on number of students in each school who lack equipment would be collated at the district and State level. Parents too should lend all their support for the online education. Digital awareness of parents would be improved. Teachers would be given online training for conducting digital classes, Mr. Vijayan said.

All the non-resident businessmen promised their support to the government at the meeting.